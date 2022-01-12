North Scranton Expressway shuts down after tractor-trailer rollover

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer rollover may impact your morning commute if you travel the North Scranton Expressway.

The rollover happened Wednesday morning around 8:20 when a tractor-trailer lost control and hit a concrete barrier on the North Scranton Expressway inbound just below the Interstate 81 underpass heading toward the Scranton Carbondale Highway.

Drivers are being advised to use the Central Scranton Expressway or Main Avenue until the accident is cleaned up and the roadway is reopened.







A large amount of diesel fuel and building materials that were being carried by the truck have spilled onto the road. According to the police, there was some sort of issue with the truck.

The two people involved in the crash were coming from Canada and were on their way to Erie Materials in Scranton. A Clifford Township Ambulance from Susquehanna County happened to be in the area. They stopped when they saw the accident and helped the victims.

Those involved in the accident tell Eyewitness News they are okay. Authorities say it was not a health issue that caused the accident.

The Scranton Fire department, Police and Lackawanna County EMA are on the scene assisting with the clean-up and providing the necessary support.