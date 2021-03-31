North Schuylkill students recognized for wind turbine project aimed to help maintain roadways

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of North Schuylkill students were challenged for a project to help with Pennsylvania’s transportation funding.

The group has been working on the project for some time, finding ways to take wind energy and help make a profit for PennDOT to maintain roadways, rather than tolling or taxing.







The group won first place in the PennDOT Innovations Challenge for District 5.

