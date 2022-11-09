SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA American Water says a valve break in Scranton flooded a street Wednesday afternoon.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say North Main Avenue is shut down at Ferdinand Street and East Market Street due to a valve break.

The Lackawanna Career Technical Center tells Eyewitness News students have been dismissed due to the break.

Customers in the area may be affected by discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure, or no water.

Officials say PA American Water crews are on the scene attempting to locate the problem.

American Water representatives say repairs are expected to be complete around 9:00 p.m.