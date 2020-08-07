North Carolina man arrested near Mahanoy City in connection with homicide investigation

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police arrested 43-year-old Christopher Edward Preble of Harmony, North Carolina, who was believed to have information in a homicide investigation, after police say he led them on a chase on multiple roadways ending in him losing control of the allegedly stolen vehicle he was driving on the interstate. He was then taken into custody without incident.





Police say they received information that he was in Mahanoy City and had stolen the vehicle to escape North Carolina where he was wanted. They say they attempted to stop him in town but he instead accelerated and began traveling out of the borough, nearly colliding with a patrol vehicle and then entering Interstate 81 North. He lost control and ended up in the grass median where he was arrested.

He was arraigned on multiple felonies related to the chase and receiving stolen property along with a fugitive from justice charge from North Carolina. His bail was denied and he was taken to Schuylkill County Prison.