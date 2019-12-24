NORAD “Santa Tracker” Lets Your Little Elves Follow St. Nick’s Christmas Journey

THE NORTH POLE, ARCTIC OCEAN (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Once again the hard working employees at the North American Aerospace Defense Command, formerly North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) are tracking Kris Kringle’s mission to bring presents to all the children of the world.

Santa Clause has just 24 hours to deliver all the gifts requested by good boys and girls from around the world.

He asks that you leave milk and cookies out to keep his belly full along the journey.

He doesn’t expect to deliver any coal this year. He said Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania has had a booming coal industry the last 100 years.

So while the parents are tracking their packages, the kids can track Santa. Click Here to go to NORAD’s Santa Tracker.