Nonprofit Meals on Wheels experiencing supply chain issues

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’ve heard all about it, inflation and supply chain shortages and they’re affecting consumers, businesses, and even nonprofits.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA is a national nonprofit that has to take the inflation and shortages head-on. Meals on Wheels of NEPA pack and deliver about 1000 meals per day in four counties.

“Provide normally daily hot, cold or frozen meals to those elderly and disabled neighbors of ours,” said Kristen Kosin, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of NEPA.

Delivered meals are the end result. To get to it, an entire menu has to be created for every month.

“As we are part of a system that includes dietary regulations from a state-level our menus are, have a large variety,” said Kosin.

“Put all that together to get fresh seasonal ingredients, get them in-house and then also process them and prepare them,” said Lindsey Skripka, Senior Director of Programing, Meals on Wheels of NEPA,







Lindsey Skripka and Kristen Kosin say ingredients can’t be skipped or simply replaced. Inflation and supply chain shortages have made it very difficult for the meals on wheels organization.

“It has absolutely been complicated to try and have a new and creative menu and meal ideas that are not considered repetitive. But that is also tasteful,” Skripka said.

At the end of it, all ingredients have to be ordered no matter the price. which is why they are relying even more on public, private, individual donors and fundraising activities to raise money.

“We can not, not serve meals, we can not, not serve nutritious meals so it makes it a very delicate balancing act,” Skripka said.

Part of inflation on goods is due to higher transportation costs Like fuel. Meals on wheels have a dozen vehicles to deliver food and an added expense is gas with prices on the rise.