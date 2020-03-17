Non-profits who rely on fundraising struggling because of coronavirus

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) We’re seeing events being canceled left and right to encourage social distancing during the fight against COVID-19. Some of these events are fundraising efforts that keep non-profits afloat.

“Whether or not we’re having fundraisers, when that pager goes off, we’re going,” said Dave Truskowsky, president of West End Fire and Rescue.

In times of emergencies, volunteer fire companies like West End Fire and Rescue in Mahanoy City are always there to answer the call.



“There’s no stopping us. We’re needed someplace. We have to do what we have to do,” Truskowsky explained.

Community fundraising is West End’s lifeline to serving the public. The department runs a weekly bingo that supports their day to day operations. It also holds several other fundraising events during the year. That money usually pays for equipment and unexpected expenses.

On a regular weekly bingo night, there could be anywhere from 50 to 80 people here, but with the spread of the coronavirus, it’s really not safe for anyone to be there.

Weekly bingo is canceled indefinitely and other fundraisers are postponed until June. Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue Company also cut back and adjusted its fundraising efforts.

“We’ll take a little bit of a hit from it for the month, but I think we’ll work through it with our other fundraisers that are up and coming.”

The president of West End tells Eyewitness News it may be difficult to bounce back because most bingo participants are senior citizens and attendance usually dwindles during summer months.



“One worry we have is going months without having a Tuesday night bingo, when we kick it back up again are people going to come back and I really hope that they do,” Truskowsky added.

They’re remaining hopeful the community will answer the department’s call in their time of need. West End Fire and Rescue in Mahanoy City will continue to have its rescue drive for people to mail donations. Its Lenten pizza sale is pick up or delivery only.