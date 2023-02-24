SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One year ago Friday, Russia invaded Ukraine. The troubling year for Ukraine sparked unity within the area.

365 days ago Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces. Although this date will go down in history, the war started a long time ago.

“It’s not just a year. It’s a year anniversary of this particular invasion, but they have been invading Ukraine for decades,” explained Edward Chomko Sr. of West Side.

“They’ve been fighting for their independence for years. My great-aunt came over in the ’20s, with a trunk. It was the only thing that she could bring over,” described Andrew Chomko, Commander at the Ukrainian Veterans Association of Lackawanna County.

The American Ukrainian Veterans Association of Lackawanna County began in 1946 as a gathering spot for soldiers returning from World War II.

“In order to be a voting member here, you needed to be of Ukrainian descent and a veteran,” stated Andrew.

In 2023, rules have changed but one thing remains the same: The non-profit support Ukraine.

“This is the greatest thing that this club has done presently up to this point,” stated Edward.

The club has contributed to the war effort since the beginning through events and donations all with the help of the community. This network of support stems throughout the area.

“Our main focus is to raise awareness and funds for the refugees,” stated Alex Groysman, Founder, President, and Chief Volunteer Officer at Scranton 4 Ukraine.

The non-profit, Scranton 4 Ukraine, was started last March by Groysman, who is from Ukraine.

“The outpouring of support in the local community has been just humbling. People from all walks of life come out to support us, support the Ukrainian people. It’s just been emotional,” described Groysman.

The group raises money for the country in need by hosting various run-and-walk events in Lackawanna County. These local non-profits will carry on supporting Ukraine throughout the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian war just as they have since it began.

The American Ukrainian Vets Association will soon be selling sweatshirts to continue to support Ukraine, and Scranton 4 Ukraine will be hosting a run on Saturday as their next event.

For more information, visit Scranton 4 Ukraine’s website.