Non-profit that rescues pets in distress experiencing distress of its own

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Duryea-based Tracey’s Hope Hospice Care Program & Rescue for Domestic Animals, Inc. holds several fundraisers throughout the year including an annual pet walk each summer which Eyewitness News has supported for several years.

But during this year of the pandemic, key fundraisers have been scrapped which threatens the solvency of the organization.

Reporter Mark Hiller looks at what’s being done to keep Tracey’s Hope afloat tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.