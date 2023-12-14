WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local non-profit is teaming up with local law enforcement in Luzerne County to make sure children will have presents to open on Christmas morning.

The United Way held a gift distribution Thursday at Coal Street Park giving out over 500 gifts to families in need.

Wilkes-Barre City Police were on hand Thursday to make sure that everything ran smoothly. They also helped hand out the presents.

The gifts were donated by an art supply company, and many volunteers came out to help wrap and distribute the gifts.

“It’s Christmas season. Our kids need gifts and you know things are getting tougher, hard each day you know. So with this gift, I know the kids will smile this Christmas and they’re gonna be happy,” said Pittston resident Eric Andoh.

“With the high cost of gas and prices, all of those things are impacting you know families that have limited incomes. So anytime we could do things like this and the community can do things like this and help kids, it’s important, so it’s just gonna make a better Christmas for everybody,” United Way Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones.

You can learn more about the United Way and its mission online.