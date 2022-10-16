EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — October is National Down Syndrome Awareness Month to celebrate unique abilities and focus on promoting more inclusion.

In NEPA, the Down Syndrome Society of Susquehanna Valley started as a support group for parents.

Then it became a non-profit organization that advocates for individuals with down syndrome.

Stephen Hill, Vice President of DSSSV, says a big part of their mission is preaching acceptance and recognizing we are more alike than different.

“The idea of having the awareness is just to bring acceptance and to bring more inclusion from schools to workplaces. I mean, everybody that had down syndrome has different abilities,” Hill said.

The pictures included are from previous DSSSV events.