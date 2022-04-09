STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit housing program in the Poconos is seeing an influx of families seeking help because of the current housing crisis.

We sat down with organization officials about how they needed the support of the community.

A promise of change and success that’s the goal of the Pocono area transitional housing program, also known as PATH.





The non-profit organization is a safe haven for families experiencing homelessness.

“Having an area, a home, where people can come and get support and guidance. To not just give them a place to stay, but also help them find ways to prevent this from happening in the future,” stated Kandia Palmer, executive director of PATH.

Palmer tells us the non-profit is more than just a shelter.

When families contact PATH they’re placed into one of its board-in-house facilities with furnished bedrooms and kitchens.

The facility is free but the families need to participate in a money management program.

Palmer says they’ve recently seen an uptick of families reaching out.

“Our housing crisis. You know the stable housing in this area and affordable housing, it’s challenging now,” explained Palmer.

Amanda Taylor has been with the shelter for 30 years she says the family success stories make it worthwhile.

Since the start of the pandemic, PATH has been in desperate need of volunteers. Anyone over the age of 18 who wants to volunteer, can head to the PATH’s website for more information.