Non-profit helps veterans heal little by little with craft kits

(NBC) — The men and women who serve the nation in the military often need the nation’s help when that service is over. The scars of war, both mental and physical, can impact veterans long after their military careers are over.

Veterans often have new battles to fight when they leave the battlefield… Especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“A lot of folks are isolated and feeling depressed like a lot of our citizens but sometimes vets carry the extra baggage of some of the invisible wounds of war,” said Joe McClain, CEO of Help Heal Veterans.

Some of those wounds are physical, others mental, and crafts can be part of the healing process.

“These kits are designed from the ground up to help with challenges such as a traumatic brain injury from an IED overseas or PTSD or substance abuse or a chronic pain,” said McClain.

Joe McClain is the CEO of Help Heal Veterans, a non-profit started almost a half century ago.

“We design kits from the ground up, that we give away free of charge to the VA medical centers, to the DoD hospitals and small other partner nonprofits around the nation and overseas,” said McClain.

These kits are designed to help with motor skills, ease depression or anxiety, even chronic pain.

“We have a guy here in San Diego who gets up in the middle of the night and does a craft when the pain gets too bad and his sense of pain lessens,” said McClain

He admits craft therapy is not a silver bullet, but it can help heal.

“Something like a traumatic brain injury or PTSD is a series of small battles, you’re going to try and get a little bit better every day, and a craft kit allows vets and active military to continue that healing process.”

Helping heal America’s heroes one craft at a time.

If you would like to make a donation to help our veterans, visit the Help Heal Veterans website.