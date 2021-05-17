‘No visual signs of fire or smoke’ in Zerbe Township mine fire

Photo taken of the mine fire on April 28, 2021.

ZERBE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Environmental Protection provided an update Monday on a mine fire that has been burning in Northumberland County since April.

After 2,083,400 gallons of water were applied to help extinguish the fire on May 12, a coordinator from the PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) says there are “no signs of fire or smoke” at the site of the abandoned mine fire.

The mine, which is filled with illegally dumped materials, was first reported burning towards the end of April.

The DEP says their next step is to have contractors drill nine boreholes in the mine at various locations to gain further analysis underground. If they encounter any burning material, they will apply more water.

Only faint odors of damp burnt material have been noted at this time by the DEP.