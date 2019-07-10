No Swimming at Beltzville State Park

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Swimming is off limits at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) closed the beach to swimming effective Wednesday morning.

The reason high bacterial counts in a water sample from July 8th.

The beach will remain closed as a precaution until acceptable water sample results are received.

Other activities at Beltzville State Park, such as picnicking, fishing, boating and hiking, are proceeding as usual.

DCNR has posted signs at the beach.