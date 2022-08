The scene of the plane crash in Marion County on Thursday evening (WBOY image)

METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three people were killed in the small plane crash Thursday evening in Metz, a small community just north of Mannington in Marion County, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report.

The FAA Accident and Incident Notification about the crash lists that one flight crew member and two passengers were killed, and that the aircraft model was a Piper PA32.

The cause of the crash is currently listed as “unknown circumstances” and says that the aircraft was destroyed.

The Accident and Incident Notification also lists the registration number of the plane. FlightAware shows that just after 6 p.m., the plane started to descend quickly before updates stopped. That data shows the plane took off in Washington, Indiana at 3:43 p.m. EDT. FlightAware also logged a flight the plane took from Myerstown, PA to Washington, Indiana on Thursday morning.

An FAA Aircraft Inquiry of the registration number shows the plane was a Piper PA-32-301. A plane of the same model crashed in San Jose, California just last month, leaving its pilot with life-threatening injuries.