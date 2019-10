PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Butt out at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center begins today.

Starting today there is no smoking at the facility. This comes after an order from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The VA was one of the only health care systems in the country to still allow smoking on campus. As of today, patients and employees will have to walk off the property to smoke.

The new policy applies to visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors as well.