Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

(NBC) — Santa won’t be in Macy’s stores this year.

Kris Kringle has visited department stores around the country since 1861, but due to the coronavirus, Macy’s is putting its Christmas world online. Through their computers, children, three at a time, will be led by elves through Santa’s village and workshop virtually.

It ends with time to share their Christmas wish-list with Santa and take a selfie.