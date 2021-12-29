No plans for New Year’s Eve? See what’s going on around the area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s happened before, your plans fell through or you waited too long to make some and now you’re rushing to find somewhere to go to watch the ball drop.

Here is a small sampling of events going on for New Year’s Eve. Call ahead to confirm availability.

LUZERNE COUNTY

  • The Woodlands Resort – Wilkes-Barre
  • Mohegan Sun Casino – Plains

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

LYCOMING COUNTY

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

  • Garfield Square – Pottsville
    • Yuengling Bottle Drop – starts at 11:30 p.m. – Music will keep the masses entertained. And then as the clock draws nearer to midnight, a huge bottle of Yuengling beer will rise up to ring in the new year in Pottsville.

MONROE COUNTY

  • The Mountain View Wine Bar & Tap Room – East Stroudsburg
    • New Year 2022 – $40 cover – Local Dj Queue will keep you on your feet as we enjoy great music and good company.

Of course, there are many more events going on than we have listed, check your favorite local venue to see what they have planned.

