No plans for New Year’s Eve? See what’s going on around the area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s happened before, your plans fell through or you waited too long to make some and now you’re rushing to find somewhere to go to watch the ball drop.

Here is a small sampling of events going on for New Year’s Eve. Call ahead to confirm availability.

LUZERNE COUNTY

The Woodlands Resort – Wilkes-Barre New Year’s Eve Dinner and Dance Party – $149 per person – includes open bar from 7pm until midnight, dinner, and access to other parties in the Woodlands.



Mohegan Sun Casino – Plains New Year’s Eve Bash in the Ballroom – $15 cover – Dance the night away, and ring in 2022 while New York City DJ Tom Macari spins all your favorite hits until 1:00am.



LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Holiday Inn Scranton East – Dunmore Scranton Comedy Club’s New Years Eve Part w/ DJ Fast Freddie – $75 per person – includes Dinner Buffet, Comedy Show, Music and Dancing, Noise Makers, and Champagne Toast at Midnight.



LYCOMING COUNTY

Genetti Hotel & Suites – Williamsport Genetti’s New Year’s Rockin Eve – $35 cover – Opens at 8 p.m. – Cover includes buffet and champagne.



SCHUYLKILL COUNTY

Garfield Square – Pottsville Yuengling Bottle Drop – starts at 11:30 p.m. – Music will keep the masses entertained. And then as the clock draws nearer to midnight, a huge bottle of Yuengling beer will rise up to ring in the new year in Pottsville.



MONROE COUNTY

The Mountain View Wine Bar & Tap Room – East Stroudsburg New Year 2022 – $40 cover – Local Dj Queue will keep you on your feet as we enjoy great music and good company.



Of course, there are many more events going on than we have listed, check your favorite local venue to see what they have planned.