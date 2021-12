BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six fire crews responded to a fire in Bridgewater Township Friday morning.

The flames ignited just after 10:30 a.m. inside the owner’s workshop, responders said it’s a total loss.

Officials say there initially were reports of entrapment however, the owner was at work.

Chief Preston Sprout, United Fire Company Montrose believes it was an accidental fire started from a wood stove.