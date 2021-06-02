No injuries reported at scene of fire in Scranton’s East Mountain section

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Firefighters responded to 1407 Froude Street in the East Mountain section of Scranton Wednesday.

Scranton Assistant Fire Chief Jim Floryshak says crews did a phenomenal job at putting out the fire quickly and getting everyone out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping out the mother and her three children that live in the house.

Floryshak says that having the Engine 10 Fire Company nearby made the world of a difference in saving the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.