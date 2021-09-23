No injuries reported after hay barn catches fire in Tunkhannock Township

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews responded to a barn fire in Tunkhannock Township Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Karotauish Lane around 12:30p.m. They tell Eyewitness News that a hay barn caught fire. The cause of the fire will be under investigation until after the fire is completely extinguished. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information comes available.