HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Kunkle Fire Department, first responders were dispatched to Harveys Lake for a vehicle rollover just before 10:00 a.m., this morning.

As they arrived on scene, responders saw one vehicle had gone off the road and flipped over.

The road was shut down for a brief period of time and the driver did not suffer any injuries.