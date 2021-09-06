No injuries after car hits Bucktown Diner in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a call of a building hit by a car Monday morning around 10:45, causing Drinker Street to be closed down to one lane.

A man was parking his car outside the Bucktown Diner in the Dunmore Corners, when he accidentally hit the gas and jumped the curb, police say.

There is no structural damage to the building and no injuries but police say, the glass door is partially smashed.

The Bucktown Diner is expecting to stay open for the remainder of the day.