No fans in the stands, the economic fallout beyond the ice

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Wilkes-Barre Scranton penguins recently got back onto the ice, but something is missing, the fans.

Minor league sports franchises like the nearby Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders and Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins do much more than giving fans an entertaining night out.

They bring tourism, tax, and hospitality dollars in from around the region during a normal year.

Right now the baby pens are providing some entertainment through streaming services, but the economic impact is being felt.

When you consider everything from local restaurants and hotels to the in-arena revenue, Will Beekman, General Manager at Mohegan Sun Arena and Ted Wampole, the Executive Director of the Luzerne County Conventions and Visitors Bureau says, it adds up.

“You throw in part- time workers subcontractors that we bring in for all of our events? You’re talking a couple-hundred people every event that would be coming in here and working.” Beekman said.

“It just trickles all the way down because, you know, this disrupts our business is not good. To begin with, you know, and everybody’s doing what they can, in the form of grants and loans, you have to try to keep a lot of these businesses afloat.” Wampole said.

The team, itself, has had to focus on pandemic protocals and less on the work they do out in the community but are hoping to get those efforts back up as they look to host fans in the not-too-distant future.

The arena has been taking down-time to make upgrades to the arena so that when they can welcome fans back in, there is a level of safety and comfortability with the return.

The big thing right now is the draw of thousands of fans to the area for any given game night or even potential concerts and events. Wampole says that that helps in the roughly billion-dollar hospitality industry that is hurting on so many levels right now and affects every resident in the area.