LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — No charges will be filed in what a state representative is calling a case of antisemitism.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer says a flier with hateful messaging was left on his office door.

Luzerne Borough Police Chief Mike Kotawasinski says after consulting with the district attorney’s office, they determined that charges are not warranted in this case. No further explanation was given.