No agreement in Sunday night Scranton School Board meeting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students will remain out of the classroom Monday as teachers continue to strike in the Scranton School District.

No agreement was reached after a meeting between the district and teachers union on Sunday.

The school board says the session did conclude with a proposal by the Scranton Federation of Teachers that will be analyzed by the district.

A date and time for the next negotiation session have not yet been confirmed.

Teachers must return to the classroom by November 30th, according to the State Department of Education.

