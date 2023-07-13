EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday, 34-year-old David Taylor from Blackwood, New Jersey, was sentenced on July 11 to 30 years in prison.

Officials say Taylor was sentenced after he produced child pornography and transported a minor from Pennsylvania to New Jersey with the intent to engage in sexual activity between July 15 and July 18, 2017.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Taylor committed both offenses and is required by law to register as a sex offender.

Officials note Taylor’s 30-year sentence is to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.