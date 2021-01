SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Scranton firefighters say that an accidental electrical fire in a first floor rear bedroom on the 600 block of Gibson Street in Scranton on Tuesday evening.

Two residents called 911 reporting smoke and firefighters were able to get it under control just before 10 p.m. Investigators then worked to determine the cause of the fire, deeming it accidental.

19 residents have been displaced and are being assisted by American Red Cross.