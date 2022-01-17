Nine pounds of marijuana seized after traffic stop in Northumberland County

EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police seized nine pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop was made in Northumberland County on Thursday.

According to a release from police, around 7:00 p.m., 41-year-old Carrie Mestanza and 45-year-old Jermaine Birdow were pulled over for numerous traffic violations.

Police say “multiple factors of criminal activity” were present and they requested and were granted consent to search the vehicle. Inside, police say they found approximately nine pounds of marijuana.

Mestanza and Birdow were taken to the Northumberland County Jail pending arraingment.