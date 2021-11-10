Nine photos lead to child pornography charges for Saylorsburg man

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have identified and charged a man who they say was in possession of child pornography.

Police say 34-year-old Isaac Teeple, Saylorsburg, was found to be in possession of nine different photos described as child pornography.

Police say first received a tip on October 29 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after Teeple’s email account was flagged for suspected inappropriate images of children ranging in ages from five to seven years old.

Police obtained a search warrant and arrived at Teeple’s residence on Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed other people who lived in the home with Teeple. They informed officers they knew of Teeple’s addiction to pornography and had found photographs of him with a child that they believed were considered pornographic.

Police interviewed Teeple, who admitted to sending himself inappropriate images through email and admitted to taking inappropriate pictures with a child.

Teeple is charged with photography depicting a sex act, two counts of child pornography, unlawful contact with minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

He is currently being held at Monroe County Correctional Facility and bail has been set at $500,000.