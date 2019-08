(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Severe storms causing problems Across the Commonwealth.

At least nine people are injured after a lightning strike causes a tree to fall on a tent at a swim club.

It happened at the Dolphin Swim Club Sunday in Bucks County, North of Philadelphia.

Eyewitnesses say the tree fell on a large tent with people inside, some of them children.

Two people have serious head injuries.

Fortunately, none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.