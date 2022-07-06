LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ninas’s Wing Bites and Pizza hosted a fundraiser in Lackawanna County on Wednesday in support of Planned Parenthood.

Nina’s is a female-owned and operated business and when they found out about Roe v. Wade being struck down, they decided to do something to support a company that provides important services for women and that fights for women’s rights.

“When that news broke out about the Roe vs Wade case, we have a heavily populated female staff, and we all just felt a certain way about it. This was just like any other case where we were like let’s get the community together and who doesn’t want pizza and donate to a good cause,” said Kelsey Maconeghy, Shift Leader at Nina’s Pizza in Dunmore.







Nina’s staff from the Dunmore and South Abington locations made around 500 doughballs for 12-inch trays of pizza and sold them for $5 each. The money raised from those sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

“We made 500 dough balls this morning and they are all gone. It’s 2:00 and they are all gone. So we just kind of need a break, we are going to get out the orders that we have and kind of see what else we can do to help,” Maconeghy added.

The fundraiser was a success as they ran out of the 12-inch trays around 2:00 p.m., and they say they’re looking to do more fundraising for women’s services in the future.

Both locations are open Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.