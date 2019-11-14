Nike debuts sneakers designed for nurses and doctors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nike is hoping to make the workday a little more comfortable for doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who stay on their feet all day long.

The shoe company announced it is coming out with a new range of shoes specifically designed for “everyday heroes: nurses, doctors, home health providers and others who work tirelessly to support patients.”

Nike conducted product testing and research sessions at Portland-based OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and learned nurses walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift, the company claimed.

“The design for the Air Zoom Pulse tackles those challenges with simplicity in mind,” Nike said in a statement.

The Air Zoom Pulse comes in seven different styles, six of which were designed by patients at the hospital. The shoes feature a laceless upper and a full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and “a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug,” the company said.

“One can think of the Air Zoom Pulse as almost a traditional clog made athletic — all the arch and posture support of that industry favorite is augmented in the Pulse, with a smooth capacity for natural motion,” the statement reads.

The shoes are expected to hit shelves on Dec. 7, and 100 percent of the proceeds from the six versions designed by patients will go back to the hospital.

LATEST STORIES: