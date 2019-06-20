Nightclub owner issues statement after Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people were shot overnight outside a Lehigh Valley nightclub and police say they are tracking several leads trying to find the shooters.

We’re told all of the victims will survive their injuries. The gunfire erupted at around 2 a.m. outside the Deja Vu nightclub in the 300 block of West Hamilton Street.

Witnesses say they heard gunfire and screaming as the violence broke out. They also say they saw people running from the scene and cars speeding away. Investigators say this was likely gang-related and there may be as many as three shooters.

They also say this was not a random act of violence, that one person may have been the target. The shooting took place just feet away from the Allentown Rescue Mission. A supervisor at the Mission at first did not know if any of his residents were injured.

“All of our men are inside, but we wanted to make sure no one was involved in that and thankfully they weren’t,” Dean Browning said.

The Lehigh County district attorney and the Allentown police chief say that some of the shooting victims and witnesses are not cooperating with law enforcement. We are told no one is in custody.

The owner of the nightclub Osiris Guzman, issued a statement that reads in part: “We wish all of those injured a speedy recovery and are cooperating with authorities in sharing our surveillance video of the incident and any other information requested by local authorities.”

This is the third shooting in this block this year.

