EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday Nick Toma and Candice Kelly stopped by elementary schools for Read Across America.

Nick stopped by the Building Blocks Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre where he read the book Click Clack Moo Cows that Type.

Candice read the book Oh the Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss to the 5th-grade class at Kessler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Read Across America was set up to encourage kids to open books and read.