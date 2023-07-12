NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 10-year project finally came to fruition in Wyoming County. The Nicholson Tourism Center at the DL&W Railroad Station is finally open.

The project was made possible through donations and grants.

The landmark has been a staple in the area for more than 170 years. The project has been in the works for years and many people have been looking forward to its grand opening.

“So many people are interested in the railroad. It’s amazing how many people couldn’t wait to see it open so they could see what it looked like now,” said Marion Sweet, Chairman of the Nicholson Heritage Center.

Many people already come through the town to see the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct, also known as the “Tunkhannock Viaduct” or the “Nicholson Bridge” to locals.

Randy Robinson from Tunkhannock was on his way through town when he noticed the refurbished station. He and his family decided to stop in.

“And it’s absolutely gorgeous how they’ve redone it. Really authentic and everything so, It’s nice,” said Robinson.

The tourism center also hopes to bring more people downtown.

Sweet says the building was in good shape before it was repurposed, but it needed some extra love and care.

“And the original floors are here, the walls, everything’s original,” said Sweet.

Sweet has been with the heritage association for almost 15 years. She says the feeling of seeing the project from start to finish means everything to her.

“It’s amazing. It’s very heartwarming. You know it’s just a pleasure to know we can continue to go on and continue, maybe to grow,” Sweet explained.

The center is typically only open for visitors on weekends, but they hope to expand their hours in the future.