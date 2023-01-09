NICHOLSON, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were dispatched and battled flames that broke out in a garage in Nicholson.

At 3:50 p.m., a supervisor at the Wyoming County Communications Center confirms with Eyewitness News that the Nicholson Fire Department and Dalton Borough Police Department responded to a garage fire on the 200 block of Main Street.

At about 6:00 p.m., officials reported that the flames were doused and crews are still on scene at this time.

The Red Cross has not been called and there are no reported injuries at the moment.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.