Nicholas Azzaretto back in court for third degree murder, manslaughter charges

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Monroe County man charged with third degree murder for his father’s death was back in court Friday.

When 20-year-old Nicholas Azzaretto walked into district court Friday for his preliminary hearing he had nothing to say to our camera.

Inside court, prosecutors laid out evidence to the defense.

In a video conducted by Stroud Area Regional Police and Azzaretto’s mother, she says her and her husband were arguing over a cell phone bill. Things vocally escalated in the kitchen with Azzaretto in the room.

His father told him to go downstairs. Eventually, according to the mother, he shoved Azzaretto toward the basement and slammed the door.

A few minutes later, Azzaretto entered the kitchen with a 12-gauge shotgun and shot his father in the right shoulder. Pellets entered his chest. The father later died at the hospital.



“This family has had domestic violence issues for many years and unfortunately it culminated in an act of violence where the father died,” said James Swetz, Azzaretto’s attorney.

Two weeks ago, Azzaretto was charged with third degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

At the preliminary hearing, the district judge granted bail at $50,000, no firearms in the home, home monitoring and physiological evaluation.



“I applaud the commonwealth for being reasonable on the issue of bail,” added Swetz.

Michael Mancuso, First Assistant District Attorney of Monroe County was asked for his opinion on the case.

“Ultimately, our position on bail and conditions that would get him the therapy that we think is important,” Mancuso said.

Nicholas Azzaretto’s attorney tells Eyewitness News Azzaretto plans to post bail.

His next court appearance will be April 1st at the Monroe County Courthouse.