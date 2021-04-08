Nice weather draws people to Lily Lake for sunshine and fresh air

SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Sunny, seventies and spring.

“Just nice to be out here in sunshine after being cooped up. I’m not a fisherman, I’m just along for the ride,” said Ronnie King from Berwick.

The past few days have brought beautiful spring weather to the area.

“Oh. I love it, it is relaxing. Out with nature. I can do it everyday, and I try to. There is bass, pickerel, perch, they stock it with trout,” said John Ulichney of Mocanaqua.

Thats’s why people are heading to a local lake as the sun rises.

“Oh, it is relaxing. And just being out here, you know, watch the eagles fly by, you can see them fishing, they do it better than I do. But just to relax out there that’s all,” said Joseph Webby from Slocum Township.