Nice November weather draws people to their favorite outdoor activities

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two years ago in November, 9.4 inches of snow fell at Avoca Airport. On Thursday, it was a golfer’s November dream in Luzerne County. Bright blue sky and lots of sunshine.

The Wilkes-Barre Municipal Golf Course was set to close at the end of October, but with the warm stretch of weather it has extended its hours.

Cashier Taylor Horan says this warm weather means the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“We were planning on closing it last week, just because the weather was really bad and it was really cold and there was no point in keeping it open if no one was going to show up. Then we did some talking with the manager and he decided to open it back up for another week,” Horan said.

Ron Laporte has lived in NEPA all his life and was happy to get outdoors to enjoy the November warmth.

“It’s a beautiful day and hopefully I’ll be able to golf for the next two weeks,” Laporte said.

“Not too many diminishing days like this, but it looks like the next week or 10 days might be good,” Charley Borocci said.

The average temperature for this time of year is usually in the lower and mid-50s. However, during the first full week of November in 2019, temperatures hovered in the 40s and 50s. But not this year.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the golfers out Thursday and they say the only challenge was some of these fallen leaves as they were out playing. We then stopped at the Wilkes-Barre City Farmers’ Market where people were outside walking around and soaking up some sunshine.

“Just love the farmers’ market. I come here whenever I can, especially when the weather is nice. Probably won’t have it much longer,” Sonie Willis said.

Francis Broyan of Broyan’s Farm Market says the mild weather has helped some crops grow for a late-season harvest.

“I mean, we get nice days in November. We always call it an Indian summer, so it’s kind of a bonus. We are still picking peppers. The dill didn’t even freeze yet,” Broyan said.

And with the nice stretch of weather for this weekend, people we spoke to say they will be heading outdoors again.