Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be providing a free service specifically for Child Passenger Safety Week.

Child Passenger Safety Week takes place on Sunday, September 17 through Saturday, September 23, during which troopers in conjunction with the NHTSA will be performing free car seat checks.

The PSP Reading Station is located at 600 Kenhorst Boulevard, in Reading, and free seat checks will be offered as follows:

Sunday, September 17, from 10:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, September 18, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 21, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Parents and guardians can stop by the Reading Barracks during any of the above dates and times for a free car seat check, there is no appointment necessary.