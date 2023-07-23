PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former high school football star turned NFL pro is back in town to give back.

New York Giants Guard and Wilkes-Barre native Mark Glowinski held his Second Annual High School Football Camp Sunday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Glowinski starred locally at GAR High School and Lackawanna College, then later at West Virginia University before entering the NFL in 2015.

While the 8th-year pro and other coaches helped give pointers to teens trying to sharpen their skills, he hoped they took away more than just football fundamentals.