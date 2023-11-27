STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner is searching for the next-of-kin of a Monroe County woman who died at the hospital.

According to Coroner Daniel Buglio, 82-year-old Dorothy Whitaker, of Stroudsburg, Hamilton Township, was pronounced dead Tuesday, November 21 at 8:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital.

Whitaker died of natural causes and officials are attempting to locate her family/next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office at 610-782-346 or email danielbuglio@leighcounty.org.