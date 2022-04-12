DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bright minds across the region are coming together to compete in the K’Nex competition.

After taking first place in the regional K’Nex STEM Design Challenge four students from Danville Middle School will head to Harrisburg to compete in states.

Led by STEM teacher Jeanne Ladner the group of students was tasked with solving a transportation-based problem. The students drafted and developed what they call a “wind car” which carries a ping pong ball and then drops it in the designated area.

The students said they were surprised to have won regionals, as the challenge they were presented with was a struggle. Ladner said she’s very proud of her students and how far they’ve come.

The team will head to Harrisburg to compete on May 19.