WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nexstar Media Group is celebrating 27 years of broadcasting.

To mark the anniversary, staff members at WBRE/WYOU donated time to give back to the region.

The team is putting together senior food boxes.

Eyewitness News talked to officials with the food bank about how they’re in need of volunteers and organizations like ours to help out.

“We really feel that if we were not here, we would have a lot of hungry children and just really families struggling,” said Mary Ellen Spellman.

Every year, the food bank moves around 16 million pounds of food out to communities in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties.

Items like cereal, juice, and pasta fill dozens of boxes, to then be shipped out to those in need.

“It isn’t just calories and protein and carbs, right? Food truly does feed a soul and so for somebody who’s struggling, to not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, changes everything,” said Gretchen Hunt.

Crews from 28/22 volunteered their time this week at the food bank, celebrating our parent company Nexstar Media Group’s 27 years of broadcasting.

The extra hands are something food bank officials say they are in desperate need of.

“These boxes we pack 21 hundred senior food boxes a month and these boxes are packed solely with the help of volunteers,” said Spellman.

Billy Golightly has been working at the warehouse for over a year – he says he feels fulfilled helping others and loves building connections with his neighbors.

“You see veterans, and you see older people, disabled people who can’t get around, and you’re trying to give them just a little bit of a helping hand, it feels- it’s just a good feeling.”

Food bank officials say it’s not just businesses that can take part in volunteering – many non-profits, schools, and other organizations can get involved.

Those interested in volunteering can check out their website.