WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new restaurant with a creative flair is now open in Williamsport.

The Newsroom Grill and Spirits opened earlier in March at the old city all building on Pine Street. The business is decorated with historic news articles from the city, including some dating back to the 1800s.

The owner says the goal was to capture different events in history while creating a unique dining experience.

“Some of them are from November 12, 1918, which is the day after Germany surrendered the war, so it’s pretty amazing. And they’re fun, the way that they used to write the stories is just really fine to read,” said Sandra Butters, Owner, The Newsroom Grill & Spirits.

Patrons can grab a bite to eat while learning about some of the most memorable news events in Williamsport.