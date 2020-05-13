Newspaper Delivery woman arrested for mail thefts

KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Jennifer Lee Haberle was arrested early in the morning on May 5th by a police officer stationed in the area, after multiple reports of stolen mail were made to Kline Township police.

She was delivering newspapers at the time.

Township police say she was charged with thefts from the mailboxes of residents and released, pending the issuance of a summons.

The Kline Township police also say a card mailed to Emmaus, PA was recovered during the investigation but had no return address. Anyone who mailed a card to Emmaus that did not arrive is asked to call the police department at 570-929-2354.