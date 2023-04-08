(WBRE/WYOU) The Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development (“The Institute”) is the topic of this Sunday’s Newsmakers Program.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Teri Ooms, President and CEO of the Institute, and Jill Avery-Stoss, COO of the Institute. They will talk about the upcoming 2023 Indicators Report which gives a unique look at our region. They will discuss housing, living wages, the working poor and other highlights of this year’s report. The Institute has been instrumental in studies that have aided in many community projects and programs throughout the years.

Newsmakers airs this Sunday, April 9th at 7:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.

More Information

The Institute is a partnership of 13 colleges and universities and the business community, with offices in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Phone: (570) 408-9850

Email: info@institutepa.org

Website www.institutepa.org

The Institute launched a polling program in 2014. The Institute regularly polls students at its partnering higher education institutions

The Institute works on community-based and proprietary research, data analysis, and reports for public, non-profit, and private companies in several states.

The Institute provides creative research solutions to help non-profit organizations fulfill their missions and measure their effectiveness.

PRESENTATION OF THE INDICATORS 2023 REPORT

MAY 3

THE WOODLANDS INN, FROM 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM (WITH BREAKFAST INCLUDED).



AN INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL SESSION WILL BE CONDUCTED FROM 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM.