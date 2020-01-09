Newsmakers to Feature: The Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development – January 2020

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)

The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development will be the focus of this Sunday’s Newsmakers.

Hosts Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick will be joined by Teri Ooms, Executive Director Institute of Public Policy and Economic Development and Susan Magnotta, Director of Community Outreach.

Ooms and Magnotta will talk about the group’s recent research and the impact it will have on determining what programs and services are needed in our region.

The Institute was formed as a partnership of 13 colleges and Universities in the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre/ Hazleton Metropolitan Statistical Area and the business community.

Newsmakers will air Sunday, January 12 at 6:30 am on WYOU and 11:30 am on WBRE.